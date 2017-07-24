Robber chased by pub punters after threatening Co-op workers in Portsmouth

Have your say

THIS man is wanted by police after a fleeing robber who pushed a worker to the floor was chased by pub-goers.

A robber struck at 8.30pm on Saturday, July 22 at Co-op in Twyford Avenue, Portsmouth.

Police said a man went into the staff-only area of the shop, pushing the staff member and threatening her.

She opened the safe at the shop and £180 was taken from it and put into the suspect’s bag. The robber grabbed another staff member who went into the staff area.

Both workers then fled through the fire exit.

The suspect also ran out of this, riding off on a sliver bike, cycling along Penrose Close and turning right into Stamshaw Road.

Pub-goers at the nearby Mother Shipton chased him.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘While the man has covered part of his face, we believe somebody may be able to identify him.

‘We’d also like to hear from any of the people who chased the suspect, or anyone who was in the area and saw a man, matching the suspect’s description, acting suspiciously.’

The man was about 5ft to 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, with a skinny to medium build and skinny face.

He was pale and had dark-coloured hair, was carrying a CEX bag and was wearing a blue baseball cap with a small red logo at the back, a long-sleeved, dark-coloured jacket and dark-coloured bottoms

Call 101 quoting 44170282323.