Robber threatens Greggs staff with knife

A robber threatened two members of Greggs staff with a knife and made off with cash in Southsea.

Police said a man entered the store in Palmerston Road between 5.25pm and 5.40pm yesterday.

He approached the counter and started shouting at a member of staff before going round to the other side of the counter, whilst telling her to empty the contents of the till into his bag.

A second staff member came out from the back of the shop.

The man, who had a knife, told the members of staff to lay on the floor and he then fled the scene with around £180 in cash.

The two women were left shaken by the incident.

The man is described as white, aged in his mid 30s, wearing black tracksuit bottoms, a black coat with the hood up and white trainers.

He was carrying a black rucksack.

Detective Constable Sharon Lewry, said: ‘Were you in Palmerston Road on Tuesday, January 3 between 5.25pm and 5.40pm?

‘Did you see this man in the store or did you see him running from the area of Greggs on Palmerston Road towards Kent Road?

‘The two members of staff have been left very frightened by what has happened to them.

‘If you have any information that could help us find this man, please get in touch.’