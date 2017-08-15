Robber with ‘big bushy beard’ stole gold chains from man at bus stop

A man was robbed of two gold chains while he was waiting for a bus in Wickham.

The 56-year-old was stood at the bus stop in The Square at about 6.15pm on Sunday when he was assaulted by another man.

The offender pulled two gold chains from the man’s neck before running away.

Police said the victim suffered minor injuries.

The man who took the chains has been described as white, about 6ft tall, stocky and unkempt.

He also has a big bushy black beard, short thick dark brown hair and was wearing a long sleeved grey top.

The chains have been described as heavy nine carat gold neck chains.

One was described as being 18 inches long, while the other was described as about 20 inches long.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information.

Detective Constable Kayleigh Rush said: ‘Police are looking to speak to anyone who may have been in the area at this time who might have seen something.

‘Did you see, or do you know, who was responsible? Did you see a man in the area matching this description acting suspiciously?

‘We would also like to recover the stolen chains, so if you are offered items of this description for sale please contact us immediately.’

If you have any information relating to this case, call 101 quoting reference number 44170312773, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.