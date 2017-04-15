Rogue trader admits £1,000 fraud against 79-year-old Southsea pensioner

A MAN has admitted fraud after a 79-year-old woman was conned out of £1,000 by a rogue trader.

John Johnson, 53, of West End Lane, Doncaster, admitted fraud by false representation by dishonestly misstating the cost of necessary building work to the woman in Southsea.

He will appear before city magistrates on May 15 for the offence, which happened between February 15 and 17.

A case against a second man, Paul Eardley, 29, of Stuart Street, Thurnscoe, Barnsley, who was charged with the same offence, has been discontinued by magistrates.