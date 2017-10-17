Rowlands Castle home hit in overnight raid

Have your say

HOMEOWNERS in a quiet village have been targeted by thieves, police have said.

Crooks sneaked into the home in Magpie Road, Rowlands Castle, through an insecure downstairs window before raiding the property.

The thief stole a handbag containing a number of personal belongings as well as cash, bank cards and car keys.

Officers have now launched an investigation into the crime and are appealing for help.

‘This type of burglary is very rare and the police are appealing for any information that the community may have,’ a spokesman said.

The incident happened overnight on Saturday. Those with information can call 101 101 and quoting 44170400539 or email PCSO Almy Toogood on almera.toogood@Hampshire.pnn.police.uk.