RSPCA take in two guinea pigs found abandoned in ‘dirty’ cage in woodlands

Staff from the RSPCA’s Stubbington Ark animal centre have taken in two guinea pigs found abandoned in woodland.

The charity has begun an investigation after the animals were discovered near a dirty cage near to Salisbury.

The guinea pigs had been abandoned in a dirty cage in woodlands.

A man found the pair on Saturday evening and took them home, before calling a RSPCA inspector who went to collect them.

Inspector Tina Ward said: ‘A man was walking through the woods when he came across these poor little things dumped in the middle of nowhere, wet and cold.

‘The frightened pair had matted coats and were covered in faeces.

‘The filthy cage had obviously been chucked out which meant the Guinea pigs were able to escape. They were lucky to have been found.

The two long-haired pigs - one tricolour and one brown - are being cared for by staff at the charity’s Fareham branch and have been named Olivia and Ellie.

Tina added: ‘The poor duo were covered in ticks, which have been removed, and are still very skittish having been through a lot.

‘To dump two small, vulnerable pets in the middle of the woods like this is so upsetting and I’d like to hear from anyone who might be able to help our investigation into who was responsible for this.

‘Anyone with information should call our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.’