School burglars steal computer tablets ‘crucial’ for pupils one day before term

AROUND £1,500 of tablet computers were stolen from a school, police said.

Officers said the kit was taken from Gatcombe Park Primary School in Portsmouth on Monday between 5.30am and 5.36am.

Thieves broke into the school in St Barbara Way, Hilsea.

PC James Dickety said: ‘This incident involved electrical items being stolen from the school, just one day before school being open again after summer.

‘The times of the incident we have are fairly precise and we have a detailed list of what items were taken, along with serial numbers identifying them.

‘The devices are virtually unusable to people outside of the school.

‘Furthermore, they are crucial to the students’ learning and it would be nice to return them to the school.’