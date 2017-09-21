School issues warning after young boys approached in Gosport

Have your say

PARENTS have been warned to take ‘precautions’ after two young boys were approached by a man.

The boys were in Bury Hall Lane, Alverstoke, when a stranger spoke to them.

In a letter to parents, Alverstoke Infants Community School headteacher Steph Greenwood said: ‘There was an incident locally this morning involving Gomer Junior School children, who were approached by a stranger in a car on Bury Hall Lane.

‘The police have been informed. We are sharing this information with you so that you can take any necessary precautions to keep your child/children safe.’

Hampshire police have confirmed the incident.

A spokesman said: ‘Two boys were approached by a man on Bury Hall Lane just after 8.30am this morning.

‘The man made no physical contact with the boys.

‘Enquiries are ongoing to identify the man involved.

‘The neighbourhood policing team have been in contact with the local school to reiterate safety messages to pupils walking to and from school.’