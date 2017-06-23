Scooter rider goes to hospital after crash

A WOMAN riding a scooter was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car yesterday.

The collision took place about 8am on the Portsbridge Roundabout, in Hilsea, and blocked one lane.

Rush-hour motorists faced delays, with traffic grinding to a halt along London Road, Copnor Road and Northern Parade.

A spokeswoman for Hampshire police said: ‘We were called just after 8am to reports of a collision involving a car and a scooter on Portsbridge roundabout/Western Road.

‘The female scooter rider has been taken to QA Hospital as a precautionary measure.’