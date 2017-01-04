'Scruffy' woman pulls mother to ground in Portsmouth road rage

A MOTHER was pulled to the ground in front of her children by a scruffy woman after a crash.

The 24-year-old victim was driving a black Ford C Max in Anglesea Road, Portsmouth, near the junction for Gunwharf Quays, when the crash happened with a VW Passat at 9.35am.

But then a man and woman got out the VW - partial registration KO06 - and confronted the victim, whose two children and husband were in the car.

The victim was pulled to the ground by her hair by the woman and received a neck injury and bruising and was treated at Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham.

Police are looking for the attacker, who was a white woman, in her early 40s, short and with blonde shoulder-length hair.

She was chubby and was wearing a pink hoodie and was described as looking scruffy.

Anyone with information about the incident, which happened on Monday, should call 101 quoting 44170001215.