Search for man missing from St James’ Hospital in Portsmouth

A MAN has gone missing from St James’ Hospital.

Police said James Telford, 36, is on regular medication to manage his health.

He was last seen at the hospital in Locksway Road, where he is being treated, just after 9am this morning.

A police spokesman said: ‘Staff at the hospital are growing increasingly concerned for his welfare as he is on regular medication to manage his health.

‘He is described as medium build, around 5ft 8ins tall, with dark hair.

‘He was last seen wearing a beige and blue jacket with a grey hooded top underneath and blue tracksuit bottoms with a single white stripe down each leg.

‘If you have seen James Telford please contact police on 101 quoting 44170140503, alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.’