Sending an obscene message, illegal street trading, assault by beating - who’s been in court and why

Kieron Futcher,20, of Connaught Road, Portsmouth, was jailed for eight weeks in a young offenders institution.

He admitted two charges of sending via electronics communication network messages that were grossly offensive, or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

He committed the offence on Christmas Day last year.

Magistrates imposed a restraining order banning him from contacting two women and going to an address in Cosham.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Jack Plumpton, 21 of Percy Chandler Street, Portsmouth, admitted assault by beating and criminal damage to spectacles worth £160.

He committed the offences on December 13 last year.

Magistrates imposed a community order with 200 hours of unpaid work.

He must pay £500 compensation and £85 prosecution costs.

Sarah Regan, 46, of Cuthbert Road, Fratton, admitted failing to promptly notify Portsmouth City Council of a change in circumstances that would change her entitlement to housing benefit.

Her income from Debenhams had increased.

Regan committed the offence between September 2, 2013, and December 20, 2015.

Magistrates imposed a community order and said she should be electronically-tagged for three weeks.

She must pay a £65 victim surcharge.

Dayne Davidson, 31, of York way Chessington, was jailed for seven days.

He admitted stealing two bottles of Jack Daniels and two bottles of Jameson worth £98 from Tesco in Cosham on January 14.

He also admitted stealing another two bottles of Jameson and one of Jack Daniels worth £69 from the same shop on the same day.

Davidson must pay a £115 victim surcharge.

Lewis Haines, 24, of Douglas Gardens, Havant, was found guilty of assault by beating on June 22 in Havant.

He received a community order, a four-week electronically-tagged curfew and 10 days of rehabilitation.

Haines must pay an £85 victim surcharge and £620 prosecution costs.

Ekrem Mujic, of Ridgeway Road, Swindon, was fined £250.

He admitted engaging in street trading in St George’s Road, Portsmouth, without being authorised to do so on November 10.

Martin Case, 36, of Stoke Road, Gosport, admitted criminal damage to a door and having cannabis, a class B drug on July 9 last year in the city.

He was fined £80 for the drugs and must pay £335 compensation for the door, worth more than £600.

A charge of assaulting a PC on the same day was not proceeded with.