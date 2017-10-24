Serial thief jailed after taking £1,300 worth of clothes

Have your say

SHOPLIFTER Martin Nobes has been jailed for eight months.

The 34-year-old, of Oakshott Drive, Westleigh, admitted a string of thefts at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.

He targeted One Stop shops in Botley Drive, Havant, and Prospect Lane, Havant, on October 19 and 16.

Nobes admitted theft at Next on October 16, 17 and 18.

Portsmouth magistrates said none of the items had been recovered.

Items he stole included £7.99 worth of Special Brew, £30 of beer and toiletries, and £1,342 worth of clothes from Next.

He had previously been jailed on October 6 – just 10 days before he started shoplifting.