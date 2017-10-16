Series of events in Portsmouth for Hate Crime Awareness Week

POLICE are working with partners and the communities to raise awareness of hate crime during Hate Crime Awareness Week.

A series of events are being held this week from information stands in different areas of Portsmouth to school visits.

Today, Portsmouth Academy are due to launch their hate crime awareness campaign Respecting Differences which consists of eight films focusing on different strands of diversity.

PCSOs will also be giving talks to pupils at Springfield School on learning disabilities and will have a display stand at Highbury College on online hate crime. Officers are working with Southsea fire station too to remind the community about the role they play in supporting victims.

Inspector Marcus Cator, the lead for hate crime in Portsmouth, said: ‘Hate crime will not be tolerated within Portsmouth and it is important for us to be involved in Hate Crime Awareness Week.

‘Officers will be getting involved in various activities to raise awareness of the different hate crimes people in our community are facing.’