Shoplifter banned from every Asda store in Britain

A THIEF has been banned from every Asda store in the UK.

Natasha Diamond, 27, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport, admitted theft of £47 worth of alcohol from Asda in Gosport on February 17.

She also admitted the theft of three bottles of Captain Morgan spiced rum worth £54 from Morrisons in Gosport on January 3, the theft of clothes, shoes and whisky worth £168.50 from Marks and Spencer on January 23 and the theft of alcohol worth £128.20 from Waitrose in Waterlooville on November 30 last year.

She further admitted breaching a six-month conditional disharge. Portsmouth magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation and an £85 victim surcharge.