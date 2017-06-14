Shoplifter jailed after stabbing worker in 'Aids' threat

SHOP workers were forced to undergo testing after a shoplifter assaulted them with a syringe, shouting: ‘Do you want Aids?’

Michael Brain walked out of Sainsbury’s in Farlington after trying to steal a TV despite being challenged.

He threatened a male worker saying ‘if you don’t let go I’ll stab you’ before scratching her with the needle.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard two other workers followed him out the shop in the January 10 incident.

Prosecutor Jordan Kerrell said Brain, 36, of Middle Park Way, Havant, went into the car park after letting go of the television.

The prosecutor said: ‘The staff attempted to restrain the defendant. He happened to say “do you want Aids?”.

‘The offender swung his arm back in a deliberate action and stabbed the needle into a worker’s belly.’

He scratched one worker’s hand with the clean, unused needle, stabbed it into another’s hand, and plunged it into another man’s stomach.

The prosecutor added: ‘The needle was found to be clean. There was no infection caused by those assaults.’

The court heard Brain was caught shoplifting on January 4 and threatened workers with a needle.

And on January 9 at B&Q in Purbrook Way, Havant, he took out a craft knife after he was challenged for stealing.

Brain has 64 convictions for 157 offences, the court heard.

Now he has been jailed for 45 months by a judge.

He admitted two thefts, an attempted theft relating to the TV, common assault, three charges of using an article with a blade or point, and three assaults occasioning actual bodily harm.

One theft related to taking Champagne from Co-op in Milton Road, Cowplain, on December 26 last year.

Judge Roger Hetherington said Brain committed the 'extremely serious' offences in order to fund his crack cocaine habit.