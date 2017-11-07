Shoplifter throws food at staff before fleeing Sainsbury’s

Have your say

A MAN tried to steal items from a branch of Sainsbury’s before throwing them at staff who confronted him.

Police said the incident happened at the Mengham Road store on Hayling Island at about 3pm on Saturday.

The store reported the man entering the shop and taking some items, before trying to leave without paying.

But when he was confronted he became verbally abusive, threw the items at staff and ran out of the store.

If you have any information call Hampshire police on 101 and use the crime reference number 44170430020.