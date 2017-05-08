Six arrests in Southsea following drugs operation

SIX people have been arrested following a drugs operation by Hampshire police.

Officers carrying out the investigation arrested five men and one woman on Saturday at an address in Bedford Street, Southsea.

An 18-year-old man from Liverpool, a 53-year-old woman from Southsea, a 31-year-old man from Liverpool, a 24-year-old man from Merseyside and an 18-year-old man from Liverpool were released under investigation on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug.

Leroy Ottey, 24, of Wordsworth Street, Merseyside, has been charged with possession of a controlled Class B drug.

He has been bailed to appear at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court on May 23.