Solent Airport closed after ‘pipe bomb’ found

Have your say

Solent Airport has been closed this afternoon after a ‘suspicious object’ was found.

In a statement, Fareham Borough Council said the object had been discovered during construction work for the new sub station on Swordfish Business Park.

It added that police are at the airport investigating the discovery, and the airport has been closed as a precaution.

Council leader Sean Woodward said the item found looked like a pipe bomb.

He added: ‘It is the right thing to do - we are not going to take any risks.

‘We are just being careful because there were a lot of pipe bombs laid during the war.

‘This could well be one that hasn’t been found yet, or of course it could be something completely innocent.

‘Either way we are not taking any chances.’

A Hampshire Constabulary spokeswoman said: ‘We were called to the HMS Daedalus site at 12.38pm today following the discovery of what is believed to be a piece of historic ordnance.

‘Officers are currently at the scene and are in contact with an EOD team.

‘No evacuation of the site has been necessary at this point.’