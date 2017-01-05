Son with stun gun hoard stole £20,000 from Portsmouth mother

A LOTTERY winner who stole more than £20,000 from his mother has avoided jail after his hoard of stun guns was found.

Michael Rose ‘nagged’ his mother Jean Rose, 73, for her Post Office card and plundered £21,100 despite having previously won about £7,000 in a lottery.

The stun guns found when police were investigating Michael Rose Picture: CPS Wessex

When police investigated the theft they raided his girlfriend’s home and found three high-voltage stun guns disguised as torches, three pepper sprays and five undisguised stun guns.

Rose, 47, was facing a minimum of five years in jail for having the weapons.

But a judge accepted Rose did not know what the items were and handed him a two-year suspended jail term.

During the Newton hearing, Rose told judge Claudia Ackner he found the items in an alleyway at Greywell Shopping Centre in Leigh Park.

These were particularly unpleasant offences committed against your elderly mother who was vulnerable through age Judge Claudia Ackner

He said he thought the spray was an ‘aphrodisiac’ as there was an image of a man and woman running on the box.

‘There was a bag in the alleyway where the tramps sleep. I picked it up,’ Rose, of Quinton Close, Somers Town, said. He added: ‘I thought it was wallets.’

He said this happened a year before his arrest on May 18, 2015, and that he took the bag to his girlfriend’s home in Winslow Drive, Leigh Park.

Rose said he took out one of the items and thought it was ‘sparky batteries’ but then left them in a drawer.

The court heard police also found an air pistol, a remote helicopter, two pairs of binoculars and six radios. Rose said he did not remember the pistol but used the other items for bird watching.

Rose, who has brain damage and has been bullied most of his life, was ruled fit to plead by judge Ackner.

The court heard Rose had a caution after accepting CS spray from his brother on his deathbed in 2007. His brother told him to give anyone who bullied him a ‘dose of that’, Rose said. Police found the item at his mother’s home in Salterns Avenue, Milton, in 2011.

Outlining the later theft, prosecutor Sarah Jones, said: ‘He was able to nag her card from her.’

Judge Ackner said it would be ‘arbitrary and disproportionate’ to jail Rose for five years for the weapons as she found ‘exceptional circumstances’.

‘These were particularly unpleasant offences committed against your elderly mother,’ the judge said of the thefts.

She added: ‘It would have been a very distressing experience for someone in your mother’s position.’

Overall the judge imposed two years prison suspended for two years with £500 prosecution costs.

Robert Forrest, mitigating, said: ‘It’s unpleasant and Mr Rose will have to go to his grave knowing that he has broken the special relationship that one has with a mother.’

Around £7,000 has been returned to Rose’s mother after the theft in May 2015.

Rose admitted three counts of having a firearm, the stun guns, that were disguised, three of having a weapon designed or adapted for the discharge of electrical charge, and five counts of the same charge but for discharge of a noxious gas.

He also pleaded guilty to the two counts of theft.