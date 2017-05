THE victim of a ‘bloodbath’ attack is set to undergo surgery after being rushed to hospital.

The 28-year-old was taken to Queen Alexandra Hospital, in Cosham, following an attack by three people in Keelan Court, in Richmond Road, Southsea, on Saturday.

As reported, a resident called the block of flats a ‘bloodbath’ after blood was spattered across floors, walls and doors. Three people arrested were released, but are still under investigation.