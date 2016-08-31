Southsea murder arrest: Investigators examine first floor window

FORENSICS officers are examining a window near to where a man was found dead.

The News understands the Portsmouth man, 28, fell from the first floor window in Outram Road, Southsea.

Forensic officers are examining the window at Outram Road, Southsea, after man found dead was believed to have fallen from it

A shocked resident discovered his body at around 8am yesterday.

Police have arrested another man, also 28, on suspicion of murder.

Firefighters from Southsea station have used their aerial ladder platform to allow crime scene investigators access to the window.

Detectives yesterday said the man remained in custody.