Southsea murder inquiry: What we know so far

THREE days after a man was found dead in a garden few details have been released.

Here is what we know so far about the tragic incident in Outram Road, Southsea, after the man was found on Tuesday.

1. The body of Jamie Walker, 28, was found by a resident at around 8am in a garden.

2. Detectives arrested a man, also 28, on suspicion of murder but bailed him until November 17.

3. Mr Walker has injuries consistent with falling - and it’s understood he fell from a first-floor window.

4. Residents say a party was being held at the shared house the night before Mr Walker was found.

5. Another resident said he walked near the front of the building at around 7.15am but did not see Mr Walker.

6. A man was seen hiding behind Phoenix Court, next to the house where Mr Walker was found, late on Monday night.

7. Detective Chief Inspector Dave Brown said it is an isolated incident but wants to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious in the early hours of Tuesday.