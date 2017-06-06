Southsea woman close to tears in court as she admits supplying drugs to police

A WOMAN held back tears as she admitted a supplying drugs to an undercover police officer in the city.

Sophie Sherrington, 31, of Elm Grove, Southsea, appeared at Portsmouth Crown Court via videolink from HMP Bronzefield.

She admitted eight charges of supplying class A drugs – cocaine and diamorphine – on July 13, 14, 19, and August 9 last year in Southsea.

Richard Onslow, defending, said Sherrington had been described as a ‘runner’ by police, and played a lesser role.

He said the ‘test purchaser’ was to try and get ‘through to whoever is controlling this operation’.

Judge Sarah Munro QC adjourned the cash for a pre-sentence report to be completed by probation officers.

Judge Munro said that did not mean Sherrington would not go to jail.

‘I’m making no promises,’ judge Munro said.

Probation officers are set to consider whether she is suitable for a drug rehabilitation requirement programme.