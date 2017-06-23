Southsea woman smuggled 59,400 cigarettes into the UK

A WOMAN who smuggled 59,400 cigarettes and 23.25 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco into the UK has been spared jail.

Unemployed Lavinia Akyurt, 42, of South Street, Southsea, was arrested in September 2016 at Gatwick Airport.

A probe by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) found between January 2015 and September 2016, she smuggled tobacco on four occasions and organised two smuggling attempts by family members, HMRC said.

She smuggled cigarettes and tobacco via London Stansted, Durham Tees Valley, and Gatwick airports.

Christopher Gill, assistant director of fraud investigation service at HMRC, said: 'Lavinia Akyurt thought it was acceptable to undercut hardworking local shopkeepers by smuggling tobacco. HMRC officers have now put a stop to this illegal smuggling scheme.

'We encourage anyone with information about the smuggling, storage or sale of illegal cigarettes and tobacco to contact our fraud hotline on 0800 788 887.'

In total, 59,400 cigarettes and 23.25 kilos of hand-rolling tobacco were smuggled into the UK and seized.

On June 7 Akyurt pleaded guilty to the fraudulent evasion of excise duty.

She was sentenced to 15 months imprisonment, suspended for two years, at Lewes Crown Court on Wednesday.

At the time of the offences she lived in Hartlepool but now lives in Southsea.