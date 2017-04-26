Special branch investigate after Ukip candidate’s legal battle papers stolen

SPECIAL branch police officers have launched an investigation after an election candidate’s car was broken into twice.

Kim Rose had started plans to launch a judicial review against the planned IFA2 interconnector at Daedalus airfield, Lee-on-the-Solent.

But just days after revealing his plans to The News the paperwork was stolen from his car.

Mr Rose said: ‘It was odd that this IFA2 folder was taken. That’s the only thing that was taken. There’s no monetary value.

‘I can’t think why. I just can’t understand it, to have only taken that folder.’

Mr Rose said a day later he found his car open and a family photo placed on the bin.

‘The door was open and there’s a picture of my mum, nan and granddad in 1939 and that was placed on the bin,’ Mr Rose said. ‘The police are going to be watching the house.’

Mr Rose is standing in Crofton division, which covers Stubbington, in the county council next month.

Police said they received a report of two vehicles being broken into in Burridge Road, Burridge overnight between 9pm on April 22 and 11.30am on April 23.