Special constables in Hampshire to attend Scas 999 calls

A SCHEME has launched today that will see police officers help the ambulance service in providing life-saving care.

Special constables at Hampshire police have been trained to respond to emergency calls while paramedics from South Central Ambulance Service (Scas) are en route.

Exclusively revealed by The News last July, the six-month trial starts today.

Richard Tracey, community responder manager for Scas, said: ‘Due to the nature of their work, the special constables are often roaming across the more rural parts of the county.

‘If we get a 999 call saying someone is in cardiac arrest, they could be the closest medically-trained person to the incident.’

The type of medical emergencies the special constables could be sent to are similar to the partnership between Scas and Hampshire Fire and Rescue Service.

Hampshire Special Constabulary deputy chief officer, Russell Morrison, said: ‘The partnership has enabled the six special constables to develop and enhance their emergency first aid capabilities.

‘It is something they are extremely passionate about.’

Last year John Apter, Hampshire Police Federation chairman, criticised the plans. He said: ‘This is all about emergency services papering over the cracks of the failing NHS.’