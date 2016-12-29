Speeding crackdown set out for major road

SPEEDING on a major road is to be tackled after a crunch meeting, a police boss vowed.

Crime commissioner Michael Lane met with Councillor Rob Humby, transport boss at Hampshire County Council, and George Hollingbery, Meon Valley MP.

The meeting in Winchester discussed speed, noise and volume of traffic on the A32.

It comes after roads policing officers have already been tackling the problem.

Ward councillors for Droxford, Meonstoke and Corhampton also attended, along with representatives from local shops and Loomies Cafe, in West Meon.

Mr Lane said: ‘I want to thank the community members, partners and businesses for attending (the) very constructive meeting.

‘There is a strong, shared desire to make progress in addressing some long-standing issues.

‘All present recognised that there was no simple solution, but identified a range of ideas for developing a partnership approach.’

A spokeswoman from Mr Lane’s office added: ‘The aim is to agree future improvements that would help reduce issues of noise and speeding and create behaviours that allow people to share enjoyment of the countryside and the open roads.’

It is the second meeting over the road with Mr Lane and Mr Hollingbery, who has called for speed cameras.

In a crackdown under Op Ardvasar in June, 238 offences were seen with 135 speeding-related.