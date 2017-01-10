Staff at Iceland in Portsmouth detain suspected shoplifter

STAFF at a shop detained a suspected shoplifter, police said.

Police were called to Iceland at 1.27pm, a spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said.

Staff at the store in London Road, North End, managed to detain the suspect before police arrived.

‘We receved a call at 1.27pm,’ the spokesman said.

‘It was a report of a theft. It would appear the man was detained by the staff at Iceland.’

Witnesses who saw anything happen are being asked to give any information to police.

Call the force on 101 quoting 44170011401.