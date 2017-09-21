Stalking clinic receives major cash injection

Have your say

NEARLY £700,000 has been awarded to a scheme working with stalking perpetrators.

Hampshire’s stalking clinic will use the cash to launch a pilot following the scheme already working with victims.

Funding will be shared between Hampshire Constabulary, Southern Health and Aurora New Dawn.

Psychiatrist Dr David Morton, of Southern Health, said ‘complex psychological issues’ are not ‘addressed within current criminal justice interventions’.

He added: ‘Our aim is to work with people to identify ways to help them stop their behaviours, which we hope will help to reduce repeat offending and the impact on the victims.’

The £670,000 was awarded to the Suzy Lamplugh Trust from the National Police Transformation Fund.

Shonagh Dillon, chief executive Aurora New Dawn in Havant said: ‘We are delighted to be working on this with partners nationally and look forward to the outcomes for this innovative project.’

DCI Tim Rowlandson it would enhance the police response to stalking.