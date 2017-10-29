Stamshaw pub hits out after man left with serious eye injuries in assault

A PUB has spoken out after a man was left with serious eye injuries during an assault on its doorstep.

The 28-year-old victim, from Portsmouth, sustained the injuries in the assault at The Mother Shipton pub in Twyford Avenue, Stamshaw last night at 5.54pm.

He was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham and had an operation on his eye, with a further procedure to take place in due cause.

It led to police cordoning off the pub for a few hours.

The pub have hit out at the 'disgusting actions' of the attacker on its Facebook page, lamenting the temporary evening closure of the establishment.

A statement reads: 'Thanks to the disgusting actions of a certain individual attacking someone on the door step of my pub, my home, my livelihood was shut and reduced this evening.

'You ain't big and you ain't clever little man. There is a family worried sick about the welfare of their relative, a totally ****** off landlady that has lost money and cancelled a band, a band that is totally ****** off and some really ****** off regulars who's evening has been ruined because of your actions. There is no hiding.

'I would like to thank all the police officers, crime scene people and officials that have attended and worked with us while gathering their evidence to [allow us] to re-open as soon as possible.

'Despite your actions, we have bounced back, we are open and people are having fun. But through all this our thoughts are with the poor lad that is laying in a hospital bed.'

A spokesman for the force said: 'His injures are described as serious but not life-threatening.

'An investigation has begun to establish the full circumstances of what took place.'

Anyone with any information should call 101, quoting 44170419584.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 to leave information anonymously.