Stand-ins caught taking test for learners

TWO people have been convicted after standing in for learner drivers in tests, it has been revealed.

Figures released by the government after an MP’s questions showed one was convicted in Hampshire between April 2015 and March 2016, and another previously between April 2014 and March 2015.

Separate data shows the first was jailed for six months and the second for four months.

A third person was convicted and jailed for six months for using an impersonator to take a theory or practical test in the county in 2013/14.

It comes as it was revealed there were 209 convictions from 2012/13 to 2016/17.

Answering written parliamentary questions from MP Karl McCartney, transport minister Andrew Jones said it could not estimate the number of fraudulent testers.

He said: ‘The DVSA does however have a dedicated counter-fraud and investigation team which actively investigates instances of fraud, including impersonation at theory and practical driving tests.’