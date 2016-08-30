Stolen bikes found in police raid in Portsmouth

STOLEN bikes were found at a property by police after officers executed a warrant.

The address in Landport was search and four bicycles were found, including two which were identified as being reported stolen.

Police have just released details of the warrant which was executed on August 23.

It followed information from the community which was given to the police.

A spokesman said: ‘We would like to thank the public for their assistance and encourage people to contact us via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers if they have any information.

‘We are trying to identify the owners of the additional two bikes.

‘One is a blue Vittesse Sport 21 speed road cycle and the other is a black and gold Dawes Kalahari hybrid cycle.

‘If you are the owner of either of these bikes we would like to hear from you. Please call 101 quoting 44160309638.’

A 30-year-old woman, from Landport, has been interviewed under caution on suspicion of handling stolen goods and possession of counterfeit currency in relation to this investigation.

In a separate incident in Portsmouth, also on August 23, officers arrested a 25-year-old man from Fratton on suspicion of theft of a pedal cycle. He was arrested in Kingston Road, at about 8.50pm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call 101 quoting 44160317113.

Chief Inspector Jim Pegler said: ‘We are working hard to identify people responsible for cycle theft in Portsmouth.

‘People living in the city can help us to tackle the problem by reporting suspicious activity to us and using a quality D lock to secure their bike.

‘I would remind people of ‘buyer beware’ when buying second-hand bikes. We will return items such as bikes that we identify as stolen to their rightful owners, even if they are bought in good faith.’

As previously reported in The News, Portsmouth was branded ‘unsafe’ by a couple after they fell victim to a gang of brazen bike thieves.

Hampshire Constabulary last week revealed a surge in cycle thefts, with 30 bikes being taken since the start of the month.

Anyone who can provide information in confidence regarding cycle theft should call PC Gary Morgan at Fratton Police Station on 101 or the anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.