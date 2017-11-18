Stolen historic milk float found undamaged

Have your say

A FAMILY’S stolen milk float has been found after a social media appeal.

Jack Martin, owner of Tom Parker Creamery was devastated when he found out his great grandfather’s original milk float had been stolen on Wednesday night.

The horse-drawn float once belonged to renowned Fareham dairy farmer Tom Parker.

Tom Parker Dairies was established in Fareham in 1921 and used the vehicle to carry out its milk deliveries to customers.

But Jack yesterday received phone calls from several members of the public to say they had found his cart on a country lane in Boorley Green near Botley.

Katie Harvey was on her way to see her horses when she found the cart.

The original Tom Parker milk cart at Jack's dairy farm in Exton Picture: Alex Lawrence/White Wall Media Limited 2017

The 40-year-old said: ‘I was driving through Boorley Green and when I came round the corner the cart had been abandoned on the road and I thought I recognise that from Facebook.’

Katie rang Jack to let him know the good news.

She added: ‘I am a carriage driver myself so I know the heritage and the importance of these vehicles.’

When Jack picked up the cart, he was delighted to find no damage had been done.

He said: ‘I am absolutely thrilled to have it back and it is now under lock and key.’

Jack restarted his great grandfather’s dairy business in Fareham earlier this year.

Jack added: ‘Thank you to everyone that shared the appeal and to the people that found the cart.’