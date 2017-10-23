Surge in hate crime after terror attacks

Have your say

HATE crime has increased by more than a quarter.

It comes as Hampshire’s police and crime commissioner Michael Lane is spending £50,000 on setting up Citizens Advice Bureaux as reporting centres.

They are aimed at urging people to report the crimes.

Mr Lane said: ‘I am deeply concerned about the increase in hate crime, in particular the surges after significant events such as the terrorist attacks earlier this year. Hate crime is unacceptable.

‘It has no place in our society; it doesn’t reflect the values of our communities. Everyone has a right to live their life free of discrimination and prejudice, to be proud of their identity and not to live in fear.’

Race-based crime increased to 1,610 incidents in 2016/17, up from 1,218 the year before.

Crimes based on sexual orientation increased from 258 to 295, while faith or religious crime increased from 134 to 151. Disability crime dropped, while offences based on gender increased one to 57.

Overall hate crime in the county went up to 2,275 from 1,849.