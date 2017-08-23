Suspected arson incident in Waterlooville causes £50,000 of damage

Have your say

A FIRE that caused £50,000 of damage is thought to have been started by arsonists, police have revealed.

Officers are investigating the blaze which took place near Kentidge Way in Waterlooville, last night.

The fire near Kentidge Way, Waterlooville, yesterday. Picture: Craig Handy

At about 7.40pm, building materials were set alight in a field adjacent to the new Berewood estate.

An estimated £50,000 of damage was caused.

Smoke could be seen billowing into the air miles away from the blaze, in which five large plastic construction tubes, each about 3m x 10m, were fully alight.

Cosham Fire Station watch manager Craig Sadler described the fire as ‘severe’, with crews working for almost two hours to tackle the incident.

Officers are asking witnesses and anyone with any information about how the fire started, to speak to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44170325583. Or, call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.