Suspected baby murder post mortem results ‘inconclusive’

Post-mortem tests on a three-year-old girl who police suspect was murdered were ‘inconclusive’.

Police were called to an address in Whitsbury Road, Fordingbridge, Hampshire, at 7pm on Thursday.

The girl was taken to Salisbury District Hospital and was pronounced dead later that evening.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: ‘At this time the initial post-mortem examination results are inconclusive.

‘However, further tests will be carried out in due course.’

A 35-year-old woman was arrested at the property after being treated by paramedics.

She was detained on suspicion of murder but was taken to hospital after suffering a ‘medical episode’ and later released but remains under investigation.