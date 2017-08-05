Suspected shoplifter arrested in front of shocked families at Portsmouth toy store

Have your say

A SUSPECTED shoplifter was arrested by police in front of shocked families at a Portsmouth retail park.

Police were called to Toys R Us in Ocean Park, off Burrfields Road, at about 2pm on Saturday after the incident at the store.

A video sent in by an eyewitness shows a man being led from the shop by officers, before being in placed in handcuffs next to a police van.

The eyewitness told The News the shop doors were closed to stop customers coming in or out while staff waited for police to arrive.

They added that a man, without shoes, was taken ‘screaming and shouting’ from the shop.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman confirmed officers were called to a report of a theft at the store.

A man was arrested, while a woman was found nearby and also arrested in connection with the incident.

Both remain in police custody at this time.

On Twitter Portsmouth Police suggested the man was wanted by officers at the Met Police in London.

The police team tweeted: ‘@HCResponseCops attended @ToysRUs earlier following a suspected shoplifter being detained.

‘Turns out they are wanted by @metpoliceuk too!’

When contacted by The News an employee at the store branch said they did not wish to comment, but confirmed the shop had remained open for business during and since the incident.