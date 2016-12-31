Suspended prison sentence after man spat at police

A MAN has admitted spitting at a police officer and damaging a pizza shop window.

David Ashdowne, of Ashdown, Gosport, has been given a suspended prison term.

He admitted assault by beating against a man at Pizza Hut, West Street, Fareham, and criminal damage to a £1,500 window on August 2.

The 28-year-old admitted spitting at and assaulting the same detention officer at Waterlooville police station. He must pay £300 compensation.

Portsmouth magistrates imposed an eight-week sentence for 12 months.

He also admitted failing to surrender.