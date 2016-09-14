‘Swagger’ linked to aggressive behaviour

A PERSON’S swagger as they walk can give clues as to how aggressive they are, a new study has found.

The researchers from the Department of Psychology at the University of Portsmouth assessed the personalities of 29 participants, before using motion capture technology to record them walking on a treadmill at natural speed.

The study, published in Journal of Non-verbal Behaviour, found that the exaggerated movement of both the upper and lower body indicated aggression.

Researchers believe spotting tell-tale signs of aggression could even help CCTV observers to prevent crimes.

Lead researcher Liam Satchell said: ‘When walking, the body naturally rotates a little; as an individual steps forward with their left foot, the left side of the pelvis will move forward with the leg, the left shoulder will move back and the right shoulder forward to maintain balance.

‘An aggressive walk is one where this rotation is exaggerated.’