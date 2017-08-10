Takeaway owner banned for employing illegal worker

A TAKEAWAY owner has been disqualified for six years after employing an illegal worker.

Masum Ahmed, the former owner of India Gate restaurant in Kingston Road, Fratton and in St Pancras, Chichester has been disqualified for six years by the insolvency service after an investigation found that he employed an illegal worker after failing to ensure relevant immigration checks were completed.

The Portsmouth-based businessman was handed the disqualification on July 6 which is now effective from July 27 for the next six years.

He was investigated by the Insolvency Service after it was found he failed to comply with statutory obligations under immigration law and the 44-year-old was issued with a penalty fine of £15,000 by the Home Office following a visit to the Chichester restaurant by immigration officers on November 21, 2015.

India Gate was the trading name of Chi Spice Limited, which was placed into liquidation on August 18, 2016 with an estimated deficiency to creditors in excess of £55,000.

Robert Clarke, senior investigator at the Insolvency Service said: 'The Insolvency Service regularly pursues directors who fail to pay fines imposed by the government for breaking employment and immigration laws.

'We have worked closely in this case with our colleagues at the Home Office to achieve this disqualification.

'The director sought an unfair advantage over his competitors by employing individuals who did not have the right to work in the UK in breach of his duties as a director.

'The public has the right to expect that those who break the law will face the consequences. Running a limited company, means you have statutory protections as well as obligations.'

Chi Spice Limited was incorporated back in September 2012 before trading as a restaurant from 14 St Pancras in Chichester.

A spokesperson for the Home Office said: 'Illegal working is not victimless. It undercuts honest employers, cheats legitimate job seekers out of employment opportunities and defrauds the taxpayer.

'Businesses should be aware that they have a duty to check that their staff have permission to work in the UK.

'We are happy to work with employers who play by the rules but those who do not, should know that they will not go under our radar.'