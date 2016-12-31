Taxi drivers threatened with knife in Paulsgrove robberies

TAXI drivers were threatened by men, one of who had a knife, in three robberies in Paulsgrove.

Police are appealing for information and have issued a safety warning to other taxi drivers following the robberies last night and in the early hours of this morning.

The first incident occurred at 10.30pm when two men waved down a taxi in the Deerhurst Road area.

The men then asked the driver to pull over in the Blakemere Road area. They then reportedly threatened the driver with a knife and stole cash and a mobile phone.

The driver was told to get out of the vehicle with the men driving off in it. The taxi has since been located and recovered for forensic examination.

The second incident occurred at around 11.40pm when two men ordered a taxi to the Tunstall Road area.

Once inside the taxi, the men asked the driver to stop in the Hillsley Road area. Both men then threatened the driver with a knife and stole cash and a mobile phone.

The final incident occurred just after 5am this morning when two men and a woman ordered a taxi from the Tesco store in Port Solent.

All three people got into the vehicle. One of the men asked the driver to stop in the Almondsbury Road area. He then threatened the driver with a knife and stole cash and a mobile phone.

None of the drivers were injured.

The men are described as white and between 30 and 45-years-old.

One of them is slim, about 6ft tall and in his early 40s.

The other man is slightly younger, has a larger build and is about 5ft 7ins.

Detective Inspector James Stewart said: ‘We are carrying out enquiries today to identify these people.

‘We would ask anyone who saw anything suspicious in these areas around these times to contact us and assist us with our investigation.

‘Furthermore, we would ask anyone who find any discarded personal items in these areas, like wallets or money bags, to contact us on 101 quoting 44160490153.

‘We are working with taxi companies in the Portsmouth area to ensure drivers feel safe, remain vigilant and report anyone suspicious to us.’