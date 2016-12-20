Team holds commissioner to account

THE chair of a team scrutinising the crime commissioner said they held him to account.

Councillor David Stewart, of the Police and Crime Panel, issued a statement as the year comes to an end. He said the panel has been involved in ‘proactive’ scrutiny sessions of commissioner Michael Lane’s work.

Cllr Stewart said: ‘Our focus remains to work proactively and openly to ensure the commissioner continues to serve residents well.

‘Part of this work involves ensuring that the people of Hampshire and the Isle of Wight can continue to take an active role in holding the commissioner to account.’