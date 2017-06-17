Teenage boy caught in lewd act at Portsmouth beauty spot

A YOUNG teenager was caught in a lewd act by a dog walker.

Police said the teenager was sitting on a bench on the footpath at Farlington Marshes in Portsmouth.

A woman walking her dog saw the boy, aged between 14 and 16.

She told him she would call police and made eye contact with him but he continued.

The incident happened at around 6.15pm this evening.

The boy had short dark hair and was wearing glasses. He was also wearing a black T-shirt and dark loose fitting trousers. He had a mountain bike.

Sgt Iain Clancy said: 'Incidents of this nature are rare in Farlington Marshes.

'People who use the area should take usual security precautions, such as carrying a mobile phone, particularly if using the area alone.

'If you were in the area at the time or have any information that could assist the police, please call 101 quoting crime reference number 44170231107.'