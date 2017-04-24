Teenage girl suffers facial injuries after ‘being attacked with glass bottle’

POLICE are investigating reports that a teenage girl was attacked with a glass bottle in Chichester over the weekend.

A 16-year-old girl from Chichester was taken to St Richard’s Hospital for treatment to injuries to her face and a possible fractured arm, a Sussex police spokesman said.

The incident reportedly happened in Velyn Avenue on Saturday, April 22, and emergency services were called to the scene shortly after 5.30pm, according to police.

A man has been arrested.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: ‘The victim, a 16-year-old girl from Chichester, sustained a cut to her face when it is reported that a man smashed a glass bottle in her face.

‘She was taken to St Richard’s Hospital where she required treatment for the injury to her face and a possible fractured arm.

‘Joshua Downer, 25, of no fixed address, was arrested near to the scene and charged with grievous bodily harm with intent.

‘He was remanded into custody and will appear at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on 24 April.’