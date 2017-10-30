Teenager arrested after assault in Stamshaw pub

Have your say

A TEENAGER has been arrested following an assault in Stamshaw on Saturday.

The 19-year-old, from Portsmouth, has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

It comes after the assault in Mother Shipton pub, in Twyford Avenue, at around 5.30pm on Saturday.

The man has been released from custody but remains under investigation.

As previously reported in The News, barman Josh Andrews was working at the pub during its Halloween party when he was badly beaten by an assailant.

Josh, 28, was left covered in blood and had to undergo an emergency operation to save the sight in his right eye.

He said: ‘I remember hearing a noise behind me and then feeling the punch whip around the side and gouge into my right eye.

‘I saw red straight away and there was blood pouring everywhere.

‘I fell to the floor and put my arms up to defend myself.

‘I thought I would go blind in the eye.’

Helped by partygoers, Josh was able to get to the Queen Alexandra Hospital in Cosham in an ambulance.

Police arrived at 5.45pm and cordoned off the pub for the rest of the evening.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170419584.