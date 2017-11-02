Teenager attacked and robbed by group of men outside Portsmouth infant school

A teenager was attacked and robbed by a group of men outside an infant school in Portsmouth.

Police said the 19-year-old man got off a bus near Hanway Road at about 9.15pm last night and walked through Little George Street into Inverness Road.

As he was walking he heard footsteps behind him and saw two or three men get out of a small red car.

It is believed the men walking and the men from the car joined together and grabbed the man around the neck.

They punched and kicked him, before knocking him to the ground outside Manor Infant School.

The group stole the victim’s Armani watch - worth about £200 - and a New Balance ‘man bag’ which contained his passport and other personal items.

He suffered bruising and swelling to his face and was taken to the Queen Alexandra Hospital.

Police believe there were at least four men who attacked the victim.

All of the men were described as white, aged 18 to 22 and about six foot tall.

The victim told police one of the men was wearing a coat with the hood up, and a white woman with blonde hair was in the driver’s seat of the small red car.

Investigating officer DC Dan Whiting said: ‘This was a vicious robbery by a group of men, against a lone teenager.

‘We’d like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or seen anything suspicious in the area around the time of the attack.’

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170426004.