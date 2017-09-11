Teenager caught dealing drugs in Portsmouth

Have your say

A STREET dealer was snared in a police operation to protect ‘vulnerable’ drug addicts.

Luchiano Lansiquot, 19, was caught with more than £2,500 worth of cocaine and heroin in Southsea on June 9 last year.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard police went to a house where a drug addict lived, who told police Lansiquot was inside.

Prosecutor Rob Welling said Lansiquot had 95 wraps of cocaine worth £950 in total.

And he had 79 wraps of heroin, worth £1,580 on the street.

Two wraps had been hidden in his underwear, the court heard.

Cash totalling £229.30 was also found when he was searched.

He was involved in selling drugs to pay back a drug debt, the court heard.

Lansiquot, now of Princes Road, Dartford, was given a three-year community order with 200 hours of unpaid work and 15 days of rehabilitation.

He admitted two charges of possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, and having criminal property – the cash.

Bridget O’Hagan, defending, said Lansiquot had turned his life around since last year.

The judge spared him prison as he has no previous convictions, is young and committed no more crimes.

Sentencing, Judge Stephen Climie said the probation work would be ‘hard work’ and he would be with people who would be ‘criminally sophisticated’ who might try to ‘persuade you to get back into drugs’.