Teenager jailed for three years after being caught with crack cocaine

A TEENAGE drug dealer has been jailed for three years, police said.

Mathys Ohoueu, 19, travelled from London to Portsmouth where he was twice stopped and found to have drugs on him.

He was first searched on August 8 in Omega Street. Officers found heroin and crack cocaine, class A drugs.

Ohoueu was arrested while on bail on August 17 and had the same type of drugs on him again.

Now a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court has jailed the teenager, of Waterfield Close, Thamesmead, Greenwich.

PC Chris Akass from the Fortress Drugs-Related Harm team said: ‘The Fortress Drugs-Related Harm team is dedicated to making Portsmouth and the surrounding areas a hostile place for transient drug dealers to operate in.’

The teeanger had admitted two counts of possession with intent to supply class A drugs, and assault with intent to resist arrest.

He was jailed on Friday.