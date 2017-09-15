Teenager locked up for assaults

A TEENAGER has been jailed for six months.

Liam Stokes, 19, of no fixed address, was found guilty of two counts of assault by beating and two charges of damage.

Portsmouth magistrates jailed him for the December 23 offences in Gosport.

A restraining order bans him from contacting the victims for two years.

Stokes was under the influence of alcohol, and the offence was committed shortly after the imposition of a community order for domestic violence-linked battery.